Breaking News Updates Live Updates Nov 17, 2021: India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said air pollution levels in Delhi could get worse, as they predicted a drop in wind speed and temperatures. The air quality in Delhi went back to the severe zone after remaining in the very poor zone for two days. Health experts, however, say that under both conditions high pollution levels continue to pose a critical risk even to healthy individuals. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings the average air quality index of Delhi on Tuesday was 403, in the severe zone. On Monday, the AQI was 353, categorised as very poor. IMD scientists said that wind is likely to remain calm till November 18, and temperatures may drop too making it difficult for the pollutants to disperse easily. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded the season's coldest day with a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius. IMD's Ayanagar station recorded the minimum temperature at 9 degrees — the first sub-10 degrees of the season.