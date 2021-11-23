Breaking News Updates November 23, 2021: As Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Monday, the Delhi government lifted its ban on construction and demolition activities, Environment minister Gopal Rai said at a high-level meeting on tackling the capital’s pollution. ” If any agency is found violating dust control norms, Delhi government will stop work and impose penalty without notice,” Rai added. However, schools will remain shut as of now and a decision to reopen them along with the work from home rule in the state government and corporations will be announced on November 24. Strong surface winds brought some relief from high pollution levels in Delhi and improved visibility on Monday morning, officials said. The air quality index of the city stood at 307, which falls in the very poor category. However, it was down from 349 the previous day. The air quality index of Gurugram, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Noida stood at 318, 213, 326 and 268 respectively.Also Read - Virat Kohli Would Often Let MS Dhoni Handle Little Details - Bharat Arun