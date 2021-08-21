Breaking News LIVE Updates: The Delhi government has notified the Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy 2021 with an aim to increase the production of oxygen in the national capital through either new manufacturing enterprises or by expanding the production capacity of the existing units. This came after Delhi was hit by a severe oxygen shortage in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has decided to lift the weekend lockdown completely as Coronavirus cases see a tremendous decline. In other news, a Taliban resistance is forming in Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan under the leadership of Vice President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, the son of a famed anti-Taliban fighter. Saleh has declared himself the caretaker President of Afghanistan after ousted President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The Panjshir Valley in the northeast of Kabul is Afghanistan’s last remaining holdout, known for its natural defences. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest news updates from India and across the world.Also Read - Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: 'We Will Get You Home', Biden to Americans Stuck in Kabul