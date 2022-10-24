Breaking News LIVE Updates October 24: Pakistan Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif has lost his life in an accident in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi, media reports said citing family sources and colleagues. The journalist community in Pakistan have flooded social media to express their grief after the death of famous Pakistan TV show host Arshad Sharif. Sharif’s family sources and colleagues have confirmed the death of a journalist in an accident in Nairobi, while no further details have been provided about the incident yet, reported The New International quoting Geo News. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Ukraine-Russia War: Indian Embassy Shares 5 Border-Crossing Options, Helpline Numbers For Stranded Citizens