Breaking News LIVE Updates: Donald Trump And President Biden Win Important Seats In US Presidential Election Race

Breaking News LIVE Updates: In the latest update, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have continued to solidify their leads in the race for delegates following the primary elections.

Published: March 20, 2024 8:21 AM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Former US President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary in Illinois, reported The Hill, citing Decision Desk HQ. Trump, however, has already achieved the required delegate threshold he needs to secure the Republican nominations, and his win in Illinois adds to his winning streak on the GOP side. According to a tracker from Decision Desk HQ, The Hill, there are 64 GOP delegates up for grabs in Illinois. Earlier in 2020, President Joe Biden beat Trump in Illinois by nearly 17 points, and Trump lost the state to former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton back in 2016.

Notably, this year, Biden has clinched the Democratic nod and is set to win as many as 147 delegates from the state as both of them head for a rematch in presidential elections, The Hill reported.
Trump clinched the Republican nomination for president on March 13, while, Biden secured the Democratic nomination a day before.

  • Mar 20, 2024 9:09 AM IST
    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) to hold a parliamentary party meeting under the leadership of Chirag Paswan in Delhi to chalk out strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
  • Mar 20, 2024 9:03 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Nominations for 1st phase LS polls in UP begins.

  • Mar 20, 2024 8:26 AM IST

    Rajasthan: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says, “…The festival of Holi is a symbol of social harmony where everyone colours themselves in the same colour of joy, forgetting all their differences. This Holi is even more special as the country is celebrating Holi for the first time after Lord Ram’s Pran Pratishtha at his home. The biggest festival of democracy is also before all of us when we are about to decide the destiny of the country…”

