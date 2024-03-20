live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Donald Trump And President Biden Win Important Seats In US Presidential Election Race

Breaking News LIVE Updates: In the latest update, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have continued to solidify their leads in the race for delegates following the primary elections.

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Former US President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary in Illinois, reported The Hill, citing Decision Desk HQ. Trump, however, has already achieved the required delegate threshold he needs to secure the Republican nominations, and his win in Illinois adds to his winning streak on the GOP side. According to a tracker from Decision Desk HQ, The Hill, there are 64 GOP delegates up for grabs in Illinois. Earlier in 2020, President Joe Biden beat Trump in Illinois by nearly 17 points, and Trump lost the state to former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton back in 2016.

Notably, this year, Biden has clinched the Democratic nod and is set to win as many as 147 delegates from the state as both of them head for a rematch in presidential elections, The Hill reported.

Trump clinched the Republican nomination for president on March 13, while, Biden secured the Democratic nomination a day before.

