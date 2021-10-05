Breaking News LIVE Updates: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan near Fayzabad early morning on Tuesday. The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 05:50 IST with a depth of 150 km nearly 106 km from Fayzabad, Afghanistan. “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 05-10-2021, 05:50:09 IST, Lat: 36.36 & Long: 71.31, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 106km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet on Tuesday. On September 3 also an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan.Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Prays For Dad During DC vs CSK Game in Dubai, Check Viral Pics

