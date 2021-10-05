Breaking News LIVE Updates: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan near Fayzabad early morning on Tuesday. The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 05:50 IST with a depth of 150 km nearly 106 km from Fayzabad, Afghanistan. “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 05-10-2021, 05:50:09 IST, Lat: 36.36 & Long: 71.31, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 106km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet on Tuesday. On September 3 also an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan.Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Prays For Dad During DC vs CSK Game in Dubai, Check Viral Pics

Live Updates

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation: From classes 8th to 10th – a total of 30,250 students, 4776 teachers, and 875 teaching staff in 755 BMC schools were present on the first day of schools’ reopening on October 4.

  • 7:10 AM IST

    PM Modi to inaugurate conference-cum-expo, development projects in UP on Tuesday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Azadi@75 New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ conference-cum-expo on Tuesday in Lucknow and also launch many development projects. The PMO said Modi will digitally hand over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and will also interact with them virtually.

    He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 75 urban development projects of the state under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT; flag off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities — Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Ghaziabad — and release a coffee table book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship missions of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Haryana | Protesters blocked Shambhu Toll Plaza following the arrest of Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, late last night. Chaduni, who was detained on way to Lakhimpur Kheri, was later released.

  • 7:06 AM IST

    Gujarat Civic polls: The final voting figure in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls in Gujarat that was held on Sunday, results of which would be declared on Tuesday, stood at 56.24 per cent, an official said. He said voter turnout remained equally subdued in Okha and Bhanvad, both in Devbhumi Dwarka district, at 55.07 and 62.27 per cent, respectively, while Thara in Banaskantha district recorded an impressive 73.55 per cent turnout. The turnout in by-elections to three seats in two municipal corporations of Ahmedabad and Junagadh and seats in municipalities and district panchayats, which were also held on Sunday, also remained low at 27.20, 47.99 and 57.08 per cent, respectively, the official added.

  • 7:03 AM IST

    Protest over Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Meerut Police on Tuesday arrested 18 people after police personnel sustained burn injuries in the wake of protest over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, informed Meerut, SP city, Vineet Bhatnagar. While speaking to the media, Vineet Bhatnagar informed, “The protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was more or less peaceful but some organisations took law in their hands and did not bother other’s lives. Several Police personnel have sustained burn injuries. 18 people have been arrested in this matter.”

  • 7:02 AM IST

    Newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be reaching Jaipur on Tuesday to meet his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot. Gehlot will be hosting a lunch for Channi at his residence, said sources, adding that it will also be attended by all Rajasthan ministers. Channi is scheduled to leave during the afternoon. Later during the day, Gehlot will hold a Cabinet meeting to review the progress of ‘Prashasan Shahron ke Sang’ and ‘Prashasan Gaon ke Sang’ campaigns, the sources said. The two campaigns were launched on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

  • 7:00 AM IST

    Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp coming back online after hours of disruption: Services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are coming back online after several hours of disruption that impacted millions of people worldwide. While the users of the three social media platforms remained clueless as they repeatedly received error messages for most part of the day, the stocks of Silicon Valley firm Facebook dropped by nearly five per cent as a result.