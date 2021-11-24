Breaking News Updates November 24, 2021: The Union Cabinet is expected to take up the ‘The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021′ for approval. The Union Cabinet led by PM Modi is scheduled to meet today at the Prime Minister’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi. According to media reports, only one comprehensive “repeal bill” may be brought in to roll back the three contentious farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar may first table the repeal Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 is aimed at rolling back three Bills passed into law last year – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.Also Read - Vaccines Making Thanksgiving Easier, But Hot Spots Remain