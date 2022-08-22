Breaking News LIVE updates, August 22: The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmers’ groups are organising a ‘mahapanchayat’ at the Jantar Mantar today in order to raise voices over their pending demand of proper implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP). In wake of this protest call, Delhi Police has already beefed up security at the Haryana -Tikri border. They have raised cemented barriers while the farmers had already started to pour in the capital yesterday onwards. They will pass through the jurisdiction of outer district, which includes the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad. “In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force will be made in the area of Outer District at Tikri border, major intersections, along the railway tracks and metro station to avoid any untoward incident. Moreover, a full proof law and order arrangement has already been issued in this regard,” said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi). Earlier yesterday, Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union(BKU) adn prominent face of SKM, was detained by Delhi Police at Ghazipur border on Sunday. Stay tuned with india.com for latest news updates form India and around the world.Also Read - Rakesh Tikait Detained By Delhi Police, Not Allowed To Meet Unemployed Youth

Live Updates

  • 8:54 AM IST

    Farmers Start To Arrive For Kisan Mahapanchayat At Jantar Mantar Today

  • 8:27 AM IST

    Kisan Mahapanchayat At Jantar Mantar, Delhi Today| “Keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, we have put up barricades to avoid untoward incidents. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the border areas and intersections along with railway tracks,” the police said as per IANS report. The Metro has also been put on high alert and police will also be deployed there.

  • 7:59 AM IST

    Security Tightens At Ghazipur Border Ahead Of Farmers’ Protest Today| Security increased at Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut expressway ahead of the call given by farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar today.

  • 7:57 AM IST

    People hold protest after a person creates ruckus during Ganpati idol procession in Mumbai; arrested

  • 7:10 AM IST

    Security Heightens At Singhu Border Ahead Of Farmers’ Protest At Jantar Mantar Today

  • 7:09 AM IST

    Gujarat| Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to poll bound Gujarat from today to address town hall meetings. He will be accompanied by deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

  • 6:43 AM IST

    Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay

  • 6:40 AM IST

    Farmers Protest In Delhi Today| Security has been tightened just ahead of farmers protest that will be held today at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Farmers from SKM and other groups will raise voice over the impending implementation of MSP and other demands. Police has installed cemented barricades and proper forces have been deployed at major intersections.