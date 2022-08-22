Breaking News LIVE updates, August 22: The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmers’ groups are organising a ‘mahapanchayat’ at the Jantar Mantar today in order to raise voices over their pending demand of proper implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP). In wake of this protest call, Delhi Police has already beefed up security at the Haryana -Tikri border. They have raised cemented barriers while the farmers had already started to pour in the capital yesterday onwards. They will pass through the jurisdiction of outer district, which includes the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad. “In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force will be made in the area of Outer District at Tikri border, major intersections, along the railway tracks and metro station to avoid any untoward incident. Moreover, a full proof law and order arrangement has already been issued in this regard,” said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi). Earlier yesterday, Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union(BKU) adn prominent face of SKM, was detained by Delhi Police at Ghazipur border on Sunday. Stay tuned with india.com for latest news updates form India and around the world.Also Read - Rakesh Tikait Detained By Delhi Police, Not Allowed To Meet Unemployed Youth