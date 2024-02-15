live

Breaking News Live Updates: Farmers Urge PM Modi to Hold Talks With Them on Third Day Of Protest

Breaking News Live Updates: As farmers continue to intensify their agitation, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with the farmers and find a solution for their demands. He said it is not a question of going ahead as they are not saying that they will break the barricade, there are two things, today there is a meeting with the Union Ministers, and they would like the Prime Minister himself to talk to them and these demands should be resolved today.

In another development, the BJP has formed a six-member committee of Union Ministers and MPs to visit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North Pargana district and collect information about the alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women there. Union Minister Annapurna Devi has been named as the convenor of the high-level committee.Other members of the panel are Pratima Bhowmik, BJP MPs Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav, and Brijlal.

