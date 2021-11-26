Breaking News LIVE Updates November 26, 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the celebrations of Constitution Day on Friday at the Central Hall of Parliament House. As a part of the Constitution Day celebrations on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the distinguished gathering and participate in the programmes that will be organised in the Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan. Sources said Congress leaders will skip the Constitution Day celebrations today. PM Modi will also inaugurate the two day Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court, at 5:30 pm in Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, according to the statement. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will virtually chair the 18th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, and China (RIC) today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the breaking news updates.Also Read - Farmers’ Protest Completes 1 Year Today: Farm Union Leaders Say Agitation Will Continue For MSP | Key Points