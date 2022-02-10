Goa Assembly Election: PM Modi To Hold Rally In Mapusa Today

Breaking News Live Updates, Feb 10: Voting in 58 assembly constituencies in the first of the seven-phase high-stakes Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 is set to commence today. The Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in adherence to the Covid-appropriate guidelines issued by the Election Commission. Polling will be held in 11 districts including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra and Mathura. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 403 assembly constituencies. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. The first phase will see voting in Jat-dominiated western UP region. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.Also Read - Nearly 169 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered So Far In India: Health Ministry