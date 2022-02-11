Breaking News Live Updates, Feb 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address physical election rallies in Uttarakhand’s Almora and Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj today. This comes a day after polling for assembly elections in five states began with the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, Pm Modi said, “Thankful to the people of UP, Uttarakhand and Goa for their affection today. Will be addressing rallies in Almora and Kasganj tomorrow, 11th February.” According to reports, the Prime Minister will address the Almora and Kasganj rallies at 12 noon and 2:25 pm, respectively. Meanwhile, Phase I of the polling for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday saw nearly 60 per cent voting, according to the Election Commission of India. Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, will vote in seven phases, with the last round of polling to be held on March 7. Uttarakhand will poll in a single phase, on February 14, as will Goa. Electors in Punjab will also cast their votes in a single phase, on February 20, while Manipur will hold elections on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes for all five states will be conducted on March 10.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Tomorrow