Breaking News Live Updates, Feb 12: Karnataka government announced that colleges under the Higher Education Department will stay shut till Wednesday, February 16, as the high court will continue hearing petitions challenging the hijab ban. Universities belonging to the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) will remain shut till February 16. The institutions have been directed to conduct online classes. However, the government has not yet given clear instructions regarding the pre-university colleges that are for classes 11 and 12. Meanwhile, schools for classes 1-10 will reopen from Monday, February 14 as the high court gave an interim order restraining students from wearing any religious garments.