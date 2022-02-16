Breaking News Live Updates, Feb 16, 2022: The Karnataka government has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 in a number of areas, including Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Koppal, Davangere and Ramanagara, in the wake of the hijab controversy. In state capital Bengaluru, prohibitory orders have been imposed around a 200-metre radius of schools and colleges till February 22 to avoid violence around educational institutions. In Koppal, the prohibitory orders will be in force till February 20, in Davangere till February 19, while in Ramanagara, the restrictions will be in force around 100 metres vicinity of schools and colleges. Mandya, Chamarajnagara and Kalburgi are other places where Section 144 has been imposed. In Tumakuru, prohibitory orders will remain enforced from 6 am on Wednesday until further orders. “The order is applicable in 200 meters of PU colleges, degree and other colleges,” YS Patil, Deputy commissioner, Tumakuru said. Prohibitory orders are already in place in Mysuru. In Udupi, section 144 has been clamped around schools and will be in effect till February 19.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Over 172.25 Crore COVID Vaccine Doses Administered in India, Says Govt

Live Updates

  • 7:48 AM IST

    Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai hospital, says doctor

  • 7:46 AM IST
    Mizoram reported 1,616 fresh COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 11,469

    The positivity rate stands at 23.56%
  • 6:58 AM IST
    Trucker blockade at Canada-US border expected to end Wednesday, says police

    The ongoing truckers’ blockades and protests against the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions at the Manitoba-US border are expected to end Wednesday (local time), according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). RCMP Manitoba is confident that protesters will leave the area soon and full access to border crossing will be restored, reported CBC News.
  • 6:56 AM IST

    An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 15 km South-Southwest of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir at around 5.43 am today, as per National Center for Seismology.