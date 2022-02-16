Breaking News Live Updates, Feb 16, 2022: The Karnataka government has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 in a number of areas, including Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Koppal, Davangere and Ramanagara, in the wake of the hijab controversy. In state capital Bengaluru, prohibitory orders have been imposed around a 200-metre radius of schools and colleges till February 22 to avoid violence around educational institutions. In Koppal, the prohibitory orders will be in force till February 20, in Davangere till February 19, while in Ramanagara, the restrictions will be in force around 100 metres vicinity of schools and colleges. Mandya, Chamarajnagara and Kalburgi are other places where Section 144 has been imposed. In Tumakuru, prohibitory orders will remain enforced from 6 am on Wednesday until further orders. “The order is applicable in 200 meters of PU colleges, degree and other colleges,” YS Patil, Deputy commissioner, Tumakuru said. Prohibitory orders are already in place in Mysuru. In Udupi, section 144 has been clamped around schools and will be in effect till February 19.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Over 172.25 Crore COVID Vaccine Doses Administered in India, Says Govt