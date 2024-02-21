By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
Breaking LIVE: Farmers Set To Resume ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, Traffic Snarls Expected On Major Roads
Breaking News LIVE: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world.
Breaking News LIVE Updates: After rejecting a proposal from the central government for a guaranteed price contract for their crops, the farmers are set to continue their march to Delhi on Wednesday, February 21. This decision comes as a result of the farmers’ dissatisfaction with the government’s offer, which they believe does not adequately address their concerns. In anticipation of the planned protest, the police and paramilitary forces have geared up to stop the convoy of farmers. Multi-layer security arrangements have been put in place at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana, as well as other checkpoints bordering the national capital. The authorities are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of the public, as well as to maintain law and order during the farmers’ march.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.