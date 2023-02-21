LIVE | 3 Killed, Over 200 Injured As Two New Earthquakes Shatter Lives In Turkey; Rescue Ops On

Top Recommended Stories

live

Updated: February 21, 2023 7:36 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking news LIVE updates, Feb 21: At least 3 persons were killed and 213 others were injured after the two fresh earthquakes hit Turkey’s Southern Hatay province, Anadolu Agency reported citing Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Turkish Interior Minister also stated that the search and rescue operations are underway at three sites. More buildings collapsed, trapping some people, while scores of injuries were recorded in neighboring Syria too. Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Defne, in Turkey’s Hatay province, one the worst-hit regions in the magnitude 7.8 quake that struck on Feb. 6. It was felt in Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel and as far away as Egypt, and followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 8:56 AM IST

    BRS MLAs followers attack Hindu activist’s residence in Telangana

  • 7:40 AM IST

    Brazil | At least 24 people are dead due to flooding and landslides because of heavy rains in coastal areas of southeast Brazil; rescue work underway, reports Reuters

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Class 11 student accuses father, brother of sexual assault in Gurugram

    A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father and her brother, police said on Monday.

    The alleged incident came to light after the Class 11 student confided in her school principal and teachers, who rushed her to the police station.

    The student told her school principal and teachers that she was sexually assaulted by her father and her brother. They also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it, the police said.

  • 7:03 AM IST

    Chaibasa, Jharkhand murder case | A 20-year-old woman, Sadiya Kaushar, was killed by her father Mustafa Ahmad & 2 brothers in Chakradharpur after they found her talking to her boyfriend at night. They threw her body in a well & suspected that she was raped & murdered by someone

Published Date: February 21, 2023 7:02 AM IST

Updated Date: February 21, 2023 7:36 AM IST

