LIVE | 3 Killed, Over 200 Injured As Two New Earthquakes Shatter Lives In Turkey; Rescue Ops On

LIVE | 3 Killed, Over 200 Injured As Two New Earthquakes Shatter Lives In Turkey; Rescue Ops On

Breaking news LIVE updates, Feb 21: At least 3 persons were killed and 213 others were injured after the two fresh earthquakes hit Turkey’s Southern Hatay province, Anadolu Agency reported citing Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Turkish Interior Minister also stated that the search and rescue operations are underway at three sites. More buildings collapsed, trapping some people, while scores of injuries were recorded in neighboring Syria too. Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Defne, in Turkey’s Hatay province, one the worst-hit regions in the magnitude 7.8 quake that struck on Feb. 6. It was felt in Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel and as far away as Egypt, and followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor.

