live

Breaking LIVE: ‘Electricity Will Not Be Given For Free’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar In State Assembly

Breaking News LIVE: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world.

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Feb, 24: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that electricity in the state will not be given for free as the government is providing it at a very low price. Speaking during the budget session, CM Nitish asserted that he never said to provide electricity for free in Bihar. “I have been saying since the beginning that it will not be given for free. We provide it at a very low price so that it remains safe. In some states, they announce that they will provide it for free but we never said that,” he said. “For giving subsidy to power consumers, the state government sanctioned Rs 13,114 crore in 2023-24. As far as farmers are concerned, the government is already providing them electricity at a cost of 70 paisa per unit for farming activities”, the minister said.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.