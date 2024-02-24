Breaking LIVE: ‘Electricity Will Not Be Given For Free’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar In State Assembly

Top Recommended Stories

Published: February 24, 2024 7:05 AM IST

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Feb, 24: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that electricity in the state will not be given for free as the government is providing it at a very low price. Speaking during the budget session, CM Nitish asserted that he never said to provide electricity for free in Bihar. “I have been saying since the beginning that it will not be given for free. We provide it at a very low price so that it remains safe. In some states, they announce that they will provide it for free but we never said that,” he said. “For giving subsidy to power consumers, the state government sanctioned Rs 13,114 crore in 2023-24. As far as farmers are concerned, the government is already providing them electricity at a cost of 70 paisa per unit for farming activities”, the minister said.

  • Feb 24, 2024 7:07 AM IST

    Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act

    In a major development, the long-standing Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act of 1935 was repealed by the state government on Friday. The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting on Friday night chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

    It comes three weeks after Uttarakhand became the first state to enact Uniform Civil Code legislation.

    Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah referred to it as a major step toward a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

    He emphasized that going forward, all matters pertaining to Muslim marriages and divorces would be governed by the Special Marriages Act.

    “The District Commissioner and the District Registrar will now be in charge of registering Muslim marriages and divorces under the new structure. The 94 Muslim registrars who were employed under the revoked Act will also be released from their positions and given a lump sum payment of Rs 2 lakh,” he told reporters.(IANS)

