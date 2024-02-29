Top Recommended Stories

Published: February 29, 2024 7:37 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking LIVE: Punjab Police Registers Murder Case In Protesting Farmer's Death

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Seven days after the death of Shubhkaran Singh during clashes between protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel at the Khanauri border point, the Punjab Police on Wednesday night registered a case of murder. Shubhkaran (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 security personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident occurred when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards police barricades, put up to halt their “Delhi Chalo” march. The Punjab Police has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code at the Patran Police station in Patiala. The case has been registered against an unidentified person, according to the FIR, registered on the complaint of Shubhkaran’s father.

  • Feb 29, 2024 7:57 AM IST

    Israeli strikes hit Damascus

    Israeli aerial attack hit areas south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to the Syrian Defence Ministry.

    The aerial attack originated from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting multiple locations on the outskirts of Damascus on Wednesday night, said the Ministry.

    It added that Syrian air defence units successfully intercepted the missiles, with only material losses reported, Xinhua news agency reported.

    According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the Israeli missiles hit sites belonging to Iranian militias and Lebanese Hezbollah in Sayyida Zaynab and Babila, and resulted in casualties and missing individuals. (IANS)

  • Feb 29, 2024 7:39 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh: 14 died, 20 injured after pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori

