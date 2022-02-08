Breaking News LIVE Updates Feb 08, 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Goa is scheduled to be launched today in two separate events. The manifestos were earlier scheduled to be released on February 6 but were postponed as a mark of respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died due to multiple organ failure on Sunday. The poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections will be released by Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah in Lucknow. Meanwhile, the manifesto for Goa Assembly Election will be launched by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at around 12:30 pm in Panaji.Also Read - Karishma Tanna’s ‘Pehli Rasoi’: The Couple Feed Each Other With Full of Love And Smiles | Watch Video

