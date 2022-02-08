Breaking News LIVE Updates Feb 08, 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Goa is scheduled to be launched today in two separate events. The manifestos were earlier scheduled to be released on February 6 but were postponed as a mark of respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died due to multiple organ failure on Sunday. The poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections will be released by Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah in Lucknow. Meanwhile, the manifesto for Goa Assembly Election will be launched by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at around 12:30 pm in Panaji.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty Reveals What She Eats In A Day To Maintain Her Fit Body At An Age Of 43, Her Diet And Fitness Secrets Revealed; Watch

Live Updates

  • 8:56 AM IST

    Goa Assembly Polls 2022: The government of Goa declares February 14 as a public holiday, being the polling day for the state.

  • 8:54 AM IST

    2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: A special designated court on Tuesday will pronounce the judgement on Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case against 78 suspects who have been accused of killing 56 people and injuring hundreds of people in the city on July 26, 2008. At least 56 people were killed and over 200 injured in 21 bomb blasts that had hit Ahmedabad city within a span of 70 minutes on July 26, 2008.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    Supreme Court to resume hearing on petition seeking NEET exam postponement: The Supreme Court will resume its hearing today on a petition filed by MBBS students regarding postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) exam and extension of the deadline of completion of internship.

  • 7:50 AM IST

    Budget Session 2022: Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Rajya Sabha to be held at 9:20 AM today in Parliament.

  • 7:49 AM IST

    Q branch Police: 16 fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu along with 3 boats apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy at 2am near Delft island

  • 7:36 AM IST

    Parliament Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha today.

  • 7:35 AM IST

    RBI MPC meet begins today: Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will begin today and the outcome would be announced on February 10. The meeting was postponed by a day in view of Maharashtra declaring public holiday on February 7 to mourn death of Bharat Ratna legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

    The Reserve Bank is likely to maintain the status quo on key policy rates in its next bi-monthly economic policy, which will be the first after the presentation of the Union Budget for 2022-23. Experts, however, are of the opinion that RBI’s MPC may change the policy stance from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’ and tinker with the reverse-repo rate as part of the liquidity normalisation process.

  • 7:26 AM IST

    Karanataka Hijab Row: All eyes are now on the Karnataka High Court which will be hearing the petition over the ‘hijab’ row on Tuesday, as the controversial issue refuses to die down across the state. On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Since the matter is in court, I do not want to discuss it. For now, the instructions on uniforms issued in the circular (of February 5) should be followed until the high court decides on the matter.”