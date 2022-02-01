Breaking News LIVE Updates February 1, 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament at 11 am today. An Ahmedabad court is likely to pronounce its judgement today in the case related to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts that claimed 56 lives and which saw nearly 80 accused put on trial. At 18 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s average maximum temperature recorded this January has been the second lowest for the month in 72 years. The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with moderate fog in the morning. Several cities are resuming offline classes and reopening schools, colleges as COVID-19 cases decline. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Budget 2022 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch FM Sitharaman’s Speech in Lok Sabha