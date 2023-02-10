Top Recommended Stories

Published: February 10, 2023 7:39 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Search teams and aid are pouring into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dig through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. (Photo: AP)

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 10: The death toll from the earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria climbed above 21,000 on Friday as rescue operation continue. It’s a race against time as many continue to be stuck inside rubble. India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had also joined the rescue operation in Turkey. Meanwhile, the United States announced providing $85 million humanitarian assistance to those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

  • 10:20 AM IST

    ISRO’s SSLV-D2 Launch Today

  • 9:21 AM IST

    Turkey-Syria eartquake | Rescue workers made a final push to find survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that rendered many communities unrecognizable to their inhabitants and led the Turkish president to declare it “the disaster of the century”.

  • 8:05 AM IST

    US official says Chinese balloon was capable of “conducting signals intelligence collection operations”: Report | The suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down by the US military over the Atlantic Ocean was capable of “conducting signals intelligence collection operations,” CNN reported citing a senior US State Department official.

  • 7:37 AM IST

    Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Crosses 21,000; NDFR Teams Continue Rescue Ops In Turkey | The death toll from the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria crossed 21,000 and it is likely to go up more as rescue operations continue.

Published Date: February 10, 2023 7:39 AM IST

