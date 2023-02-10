Home

News

India

Breaking News LIVE: Death Toll Climbs Above 21,000 In Turkey-Syria Earthquake; NDRF Team Continue Rescue Ops

live

Breaking News LIVE: Death Toll Climbs Above 21,000 In Turkey-Syria Earthquake; NDRF Team Continue Rescue Ops

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 10: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Search teams and aid are pouring into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dig through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. (Photo: AP)

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 10: The death toll from the earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria climbed above 21,000 on Friday as rescue operation continue. It’s a race against time as many continue to be stuck inside rubble. India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had also joined the rescue operation in Turkey. Meanwhile, the United States announced providing $85 million humanitarian assistance to those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.