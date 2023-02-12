Home

Breaking News LIVE: Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Crosses 28,000 As Hope Fades For Survivors

Breaking News LIVE: Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Crosses 28,000 As Hope Fades For Survivors

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 12:

Turkey's death toll climbed to 24,617, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said in a news conference.(Photo: AP)

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 12: The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday’s earthquake reached 28,192, reported CNN. Turkey’s death toll climbed to 24,617, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said in a news conference. In Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets civil defence group. An additional 1,408 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled territories, according to Syrian state media, which cited the country’s health ministry. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

