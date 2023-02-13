Home

Breaking News Highlights: Nepal: Agitating Transport Workers Set Police Vehicles On Fire, Vandalise Public And Private Property

live

Breaking News Highlights, February 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Asia’s biggest aero show, Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. The 14th edition of the aero show will span over five days and will focus on the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’. February 13-15 will be business days, while 16-17 will be public days, allowing the public to witness the show. The Aero India 2023 event will include a Defence Ministers’ Conclave, a CEOs roundtable, a start-up event called Manthan, Bandhan ceremony, air shows, large exhibition, India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

