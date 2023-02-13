Breaking News Highlights: Nepal: Agitating Transport Workers Set Police Vehicles On Fire, Vandalise Public And Private Property

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: February 13, 2023 11:28 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Breaking News Highlights, February 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Asia’s biggest aero show, Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. The 14th edition of the aero show will span over five days and will focus on the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’. February 13-15 will be business days, while 16-17 will be public days, allowing the public to witness the show. The Aero India 2023 event will include a Defence Ministers’ Conclave, a CEOs roundtable, a start-up event called Manthan, Bandhan ceremony, air shows, large exhibition, India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

  • 11:25 PM IST

  • 11:09 PM IST

    Questions about three unidentified flying objects downed by US Air Force jets over North America in three days intensified on Monday, while Beijing and Washington traded accusations over using high-tech balloons to spy on each other

  • 9:40 PM IST

    MP: Former CM Kamal Nath visits Bageshwar Dham, meets Pt Dhirendra Shastri

  • 8:53 PM IST

    Russia says gas exports down 25% in 2022, oil exports up 7.6%

  • 8:51 PM IST

    VIDEO: This is Bobi, the world’s oldest dog. He is a purebreed Rafeiro, a Portuguese livestock guard dog whose normal life expectancy is between 12 and 14. Bobi was not supposed to live at all, never mind make to 30 years old.

  • 8:49 PM IST

    WPL Auction: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning to don Delhi Capitals jersey

  • 7:38 PM IST
    Part Of Broken Chair Hurled Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
  • 6:25 PM IST

    India’s retail inflation again breaches RBI’s comfort zone

  • 5:07 PM IST

    Eoin Morgan, who captained England to a thrilling One Day International World Cup success in 2019, said on Monday he was retiring from all forms of cricket.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    VIDEO: In the ancient Turkish city of Antakya, one of the oldest mosques in the country and the Greek Orthodox Church are reduced to rubble after the massive earthquake.

