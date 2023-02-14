Top Recommended Stories

Breaking News Highlights: Girl Jumps Into Yamuna From Delhi’s Signature Bridge

Updated: February 14, 2023 11:54 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News Updates, Feb 14: The mercury settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday morning, two notches below normal, even as strong surface winds have been forecast for later in the day. The relative humidity was recorded at 56 per cent. Delhi on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The national capital registered a high of 23.2 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department data. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has predicted strong surface winds during the daytime. On Monday, Delhi logged a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 135, the lowest since October 13, owing to chilly winds that dispersed pollutants as they swept through the city. On Tuesday, the AQI stood at 145 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Live Updates

  • 11:47 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have now ended.

  • 11:46 PM IST

    Delhi | A girl jumped into the Yamuna from the Signature Bridge. Delhi Police and divers are carrying out a rescue operation. Further details awaited.
    Delhi Police and divers saved the girl by running a joint rescue operation for 45 minutes. Yesterday she had a dispute with her father about something. After which she took this step today, at present the girl is fine & the Police have handed her over to her family

  • 7:57 PM IST

    United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch have welcomed a momentous deal for Airbus and Rolls-Royce to provide new aircraft for Air India, which is worth billions of pounds to the UK: British High Commission

  • 7:56 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh | A patient in serious condition was airlifted from Killar in Chamba district in CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s chopper & was shifted to Tanda medical college. CM Sukhu directed hospital authorities to provide free treatment to the patient.

  • 5:26 PM IST

    Air India To Buy 250 Aircrafts In Historic Move: Tata Group-owned Air India will buy 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, from Airbus as the airline expands its fleet and operations.

    This is the first time in more than 17 years that Air India has placed an aircraft order. It is also the first order placed by the carrier under the ownership of Tata Group.

  • 5:13 PM IST

    West Bengal | Sangrami Joutha Manch (forum of State Govt employees) writes to the state’s Chief Electoral officer that they won’t be participating in any election duties as their demands of “DA clearance have not been fulfilled.”

  • 5:12 PM IST

    West Bengal state budget to be presented in the state Assembly tomorrow by the state finance minister.

  • 4:39 PM IST

    Delhi: Firing Reported At Delhi’s Shivam Jewellers

  • 4:37 PM IST

    Haryana | Fire broke at a furniture shop in Yamunanagar. Fire tenders and police on the spot.

  • 1:45 PM IST

    I-T officers at BBC Delhi office to conduct survey

    The Income Tax department on Tuesday reached the British Broadcasting Service (BBC) office in Delhi’s Kasturba Gandhi Marg to conduct a survey, said the sources.

    The sources also said that the team reached there to verify documents and some of the employees were also asked to leave the office and go home.

    “Phones have also been seized,” said the sources.

    This comes amid a controversy over the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Last week, the Supreme Court had declined to entertain a PIL filed by Hindu Sena seeking a ban on the BBC for airing the documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ on the 2002 Gujarat riots. (IANS)

Published Date: February 14, 2023 6:50 AM IST

Updated Date: February 14, 2023 11:54 PM IST

