  • Breaking News LIVE: Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force Banned Under Anti-Terror Law
Updated: February 17, 2023 6:43 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Feb 17: The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and northwestern Syria has gone past 41,000 as rescue efforts continue, Voice of America (VOA) reported. On Thursday, two women were pulled from the debris in Turkey’s southern city of Kahramanmaras, and a mother and two children were rescued in Antakya nine days after the earthquake. The rescue in Antakya came 228 hours after the earthquake, VOA reported citing the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. Millions of people who survived the quake need humanitarian aid, authorities say, with many survivors left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures. Rescues are now few and far between.Indian Army is supporting Turkey and Syria during a hard time. Recently, the Indian army team deployed as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) delivered relief material to Aleppo, Syria.

  • 7:38 PM IST

    EC observed – 40 MLAs, supporting the Shinde faction, garnered 36,57,327 votes out of total 47,82,440 votes i.e ~76% of votes polled in favor of 55 winning MLAs. This contrasts with 11,25,113 votes garnered by 15 MLAs whose support is claimed by the Thackeray faction.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray faction spox, Anand Dubey: The order is what we had suspected. We had been saying that we don’t trust the EC. When matter is sub-judice before SC & no final decision has been taken, this haste by EC shows it works as a BJP agent under Central Govt.We condemn this.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    ‘Shiv Sena’ party name, ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol to be retained by Eknath Shinde faction: ECI

  • 6:55 PM IST

    Election Commission of India observed that the current Constitution of the Shiv Sena is undemocratic. It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    Chandra Shekhar, Bihar Education Minister on the attack on Swami Prasad Maurya| India is a country with Babasaheb Ambedkar’s constitution. I am also Shudra, but I have knowledge. These people must know that I have only spoken once against the Ramcharitmanas.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India today ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena” and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow” will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    The Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF), which has been formed with cadres from terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, was on Friday banned under the stringent anti-terror law, officials said here.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, today declared one more individual Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda as terrorist & 2 organizations — Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) & Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF)– as terrorist org.

Published Date: February 17, 2023 7:18 AM IST

Updated Date: February 17, 2023 6:43 PM IST

