Breaking News Live Updates, February 17, 2022: The Centre has asked states and union territories to review, amend or do away with additional COVID-19 restrictions after considering the trend of new cases and positivity rate in their regions, stating a sustained downward trend in the nationwide case trajectory. In a letter sent to chief secretaries and chief administrators of all states and UTs on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the coronavirus pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21.The average daily cases during last week were 50,476, and 27,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The daily case positivity rate declined to 3.63 percent on Tuesday.