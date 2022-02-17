Breaking News Live Updates, February 17, 2022: The Centre has asked states and union territories to review, amend or do away with additional COVID-19 restrictions after considering the trend of new cases and positivity rate in their regions, stating a sustained downward trend in the nationwide case trajectory. In a letter sent to chief secretaries and chief administrators of all states and UTs on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the coronavirus pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21.The average daily cases during last week were 50,476, and 27,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The daily case positivity rate declined to 3.63 percent on Tuesday.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Delhi Records 766 New COVID Cases, 5 Deaths in 24 Hours

Live Updates

  • 6:43 AM IST
    Lucknow University semester exams for UG, PG to start from today

    Lucknow university will begin its undergraduate and postgraduate semester examinations from today. The examinations will conclude in April. Earlier the examinations were scheduled to take place in January but were postponed due to covid pandemic.
  • 6:39 AM IST
    Hijab Row: PU practical exam in many Karnataka districts today

    PU practical exams are slated to start from Thursday, according to the timetable announced by the department of PU education. However, these exam dates are flexible and can be decided by the respective deputy directors of pre-university (DDPUs). There is time till March 25 for practical exams to be completed. Practical exams will begin in Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Mandya educational districts today.
  • 6:23 AM IST
    Russia Adds 7,000 More Troops Along Ukraine Border

    Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the U.S. warned that Russia had added as many as 7,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations that forces were being pulled back from the region. While a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine did not materialize as feared, the United States and its allies maintained that the threat is still strong, with Europe’s security and economic stability in the balance. READ MORE
  • 5:57 AM IST
    11 People Dead After Accidentally Falling Into Well in UP’s Kushinagar

    11 people died & two are seriously injured after they accidentally fell into a well. During a wedding program, some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load the slab broke. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased: DM Kushinagar