  • Breaking News Live: 6 Dead After Shootings In US, Suspect In Custody
live

Breaking News Live: 6 Dead After Shootings In US, Suspect In Custody

Updated: February 18, 2023 6:57 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 18
Breaking News Live Updates, February 18: Authorities said that six people were shot and killed in a rural town in the US state of Mississippi.

The Tate County sheriff said on Friday that the shooter killed the victims at various locations in Arkabutla, which lies about 50 km south of Memphis, Tennessee, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement on Friday afternoon that he had been briefed on the series of shootings in Tate County.

Live Updates

  • 9:52 AM IST
    IND VS AUS 2nd test | David Warner ruled out of the 2nd Test against Australia due to a concussion. Matt Renshaw named as his replacement
  • 8:51 AM IST

    Federal law enforcement is in close touch with state and local authorities, and I’ve directed that all federal support be made available: US President Joe Biden on the Mass Shooting in Tate County, Mississippi

  • 8:22 AM IST

    Delhi | A person namely Brijesh stabbed his wife and son to death in Shakurpur area of North West Delhi. After the incident, the accused confessed to his crime, after which he was arrested. He killed his wife on the suspicion of an illicit relationship: Delhi Police

  • 7:43 AM IST
    18 Migrants Found Dead In Abandoned Truck In Bulgaria
    Police in Bulgaria on Friday discovered an abandoned truck containing the bodies of 18 migrants, who appeared to have suffocated to death. The Interior Ministry said that according to initial information, the truck was carrying about 40 migrants and the survivors were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. Bulgarian Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev said most of the survivors were in very bad condition.
  • 7:02 AM IST

    Nikki Yadav murder case | Apart from the main accused Sahil Gehlot, Delhi Police have arrested 5 people. His father has also been arrested on the charges of helping him in the conspiracy: Crime Branch, Delhi Police

Published Date: February 18, 2023 6:55 AM IST

Updated Date: February 18, 2023 6:57 AM IST

