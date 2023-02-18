Breaking News Live: 6 Dead After Shootings In US, Suspect In Custody
Breaking News Live Updates, February 18: Authorities said that six people were shot and killed in a rural town in the US state of Mississippi.
The Tate County sheriff said on Friday that the shooter killed the victims at various locations in Arkabutla, which lies about 50 km south of Memphis, Tennessee, Xinhua news agency reported.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement on Friday afternoon that he had been briefed on the series of shootings in Tate County.
