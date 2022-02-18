Breaking News Live Updates, February 18, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva on Friday. The Prime Minister will also flag off two suburban trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway, followed by his address on the occasion, the Prime Minister’s Office informed on Thursday. Kalyan is the main junction of the Central Railway. The traffic coming from North side and Southern side of the country merge at Kalyan and moves towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Out of the four tracks between Kalyan and CSTM, two tracks were used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, Mail Express and Goods trains. To segregate suburban and long-distance trains, two additional tracks were planned.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Former Punjab MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon Expelled From Congress For Anti-party Activities