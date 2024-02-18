Top Recommended Stories

Breaking News Live Updates: Trusts In 'Wise Decision' Of US Congress, Says Ukrainian President Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believed in the "wise decision" of the United States Congress.

Updated: February 18, 2024 7:58 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Breaking News Live Updates: Trusts In 'Wise Decision' Of US Congress, Says Ukrainian President Zelensky

Breaking News Live Updates For February 18, 2024: Read all the breaking news from India and across the world here. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the crucial aid for his country, which is still stalled after clearing the Senate, and stated that he believed in the “wise decision” of the US Congress.

  • Feb 18, 2024 7:58 AM IST

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engage in a brief interaction on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

  • Feb 18, 2024 7:52 AM IST

    We are also holding talks with the govt: General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher

  • Feb 18, 2024 7:42 AM IST

    Explosion at scrap godown in Pune

    An explosion occurred at a scrap godown in the Kudal
    Wadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune on Saturday.

  • Feb 18, 2024 7:41 AM IST

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted on the crucial
    aid for his country, that is still stalled after clearing the Senate, and stated
    that he believed in the “wise decision” of the US Congress.

  • Feb 18, 2024 7:40 AM IST

    Earthquake Of 5 Magnitude Jolts Mexico’s Acapulco

