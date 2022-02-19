Breaking News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the “Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG) Plant” in Indore on Saturday via video conferencing. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Modi recently launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 with the overall vision of creating “Garbage Free Cities”. The mission is being implemented under the overarching principles of “waste to wealth” and “circular economy” for maximizing resource recovery – both of which are exemplified in the Indore Bio-CNG plant. The plant has the capacity to treat 550 tonnes per day of segregated wet organic waste. It is expected to produce around 17,000 kg per day of CNG and 100 tonnes per day of organic compost, the PMO informed.Also Read - India Objects to Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong's 'Nehru's India' Remark; Envoy Summoned

