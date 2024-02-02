live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: 2 Killed After Speeding Truck Overturns In Bihar’s Samastipur

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Two persons travelling on a motorcycle were killed after a speeding truck overturned and fell on them in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Thursday. Following the accident the locals set the truck on fire and also damaged a police van as well. The accident took place at Dalsinghsarai block on NH-28. The locals claimed that the truck laden with stone chips was travelling at a high speed and the driver of the vehicle lost control over it. As a result, the truck overturned and fell on the two persons travelling on the bike. The driver and helper of the truck fled from the spot and left the vehicle.

