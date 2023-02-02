LIVE | MCD Mayor Polls In Delhi on February 6; LG Gives Nod To New Date After Election Was Stalled Twice

Home

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Feb 2: Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Wednesday approved February 6 as the next date for holding the mayoral election in a House meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The date was among those proposed by Delhi government, an official said. “The L-G has approved February 6, as proposed by the chief minister and the deputy chief minister, for holding the adjourned first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and asked for the election of mayor, deputy mayor and the six-member standing committee to be held,” his office said. This will be the third attempt to hold the elections. Shelly Oberoi, the AAP’s mayoral candidate, has moved Supreme Court demanding holding of the election in a time-bound manner after the House had to be adjourned twice on January 6 and 24 following scuffles among AAP and BJP councillors. The apex court is scheduled to hear the plea on February 3.

