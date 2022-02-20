Assembly Election 2022: The voting for the first phase of the Assembly election in Punjab and the third phase in Uttar Pradesh concluded around 6 pm on Sunday. Punjab voted in all 117 assembly constituencies and UP voted in 59 seats in the third phase of the elections. The districts where polling was held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba. In all, three former chief ministers are in the fray from both states: Parkash Singh Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh from Punjab, as well as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh. Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies. Meanwhile, in UP, the third phase will see Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav battling it out against BJP’s SP Singh Baghel for the Karhal Assembly seat. The BJP has fielded Union minister SP Singh Baghel from the seat. Polling on Sunday also sealed the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat. Polling in Punjab began at 8 am and continued till 6 pm. In Uttar Pradesh, the polling took place between 7 am and 6 pm. The counting will take place on March 10.Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: Dry Days In THESE Places As Model Code of Conduct Comes Into Force In UP, Punjab

  • 11:26 PM IST

  • 11:23 PM IST

    The ruling CPM-led LDF and the Congress-led Opposition UDF are in unison over the pension for the personal staff members of the ministers, reported IANS.
    Currently in Kerala, if a personal staff member completes two years in service, he is entitled to draw a pension for life, and after his passing away his family is also eligible for the same. The Kerala assembly had passed a bill on this subject in 1994 and ever since the state coffers have been paying pensions to the former staff members of the ministers.
    However, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is in an open fight with the state government and opposition, is adamant that the government give a report to him regarding pension to the staff members. He had communicated the same to the Chief Minister when the latter visited him in the Raj Bhavan recently.

  • 10:25 PM IST

  • 10:16 PM IST

    Odisha Panchayat Poll: Amid stray violence, Voting Of Third Phase Concludes with 71% Turnout

    Amid some stray incidents of violence, the third phase Panchayat polls in Odisha passed off peacefully on Sunday with 71 per cent voting, according to news agency IANS.
    The election was held for 171 Zilla Parishad members at 18,495 booths in 1,382 Panchayats of 63 Blocks in 29 districts across the state. As per preliminary reports, 71 per cent out of 56.53 lakh voters turned up at the booths in this phase, State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi said here.
    The polling began at 7 a.m. and continued till 1 p.m. However, in places where voters were seen standing in queue, they were allowed to cast their votes.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    Polling Concludes In Punjab and UP: 65.80% (approx) Voter Turnout Recorded In Punjab, 60.69% (approx) on 59 Seats Of Uttar Pradesh In Phase 3

  • 10:01 PM IST

    New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay on Sunday said that the department will implement 100 per cent Mechanical Sweeping in its prominent areas viz Connaught Place, Hanuman Mandir Vatika and Baba Kharak Singh Marg Emporia Buildings.

  • 9:31 PM IST

  • 9:31 PM IST

    Seven inmates of a juvenile home in Khandwa city of Madhya Pradesh, out of the total eight undertrials lodged there, escaped on Sunday by breaking the wall of a toilet and jumping over the compound wall, police told news agency PTI.
    These minor undertrials were kept in the juvenile home for their involvement in different criminal activities, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lalit Gathre said.
    The seven inmates escaped after breaking the wall of a toilet and then crossed over the boundary wall with the help of a tree, he said.

  • 8:49 PM IST

  • 8:21 PM IST

    Polling Concludes In Punjab, 59 Seats Of Uttar Pradesh Third Phase

    Final Voter Turnout (Approximate)
    Punjab- 64.27%
    Uttar Pradesh- 60.08%