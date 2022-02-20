Assembly Election 2022: The voting for the first phase of the Assembly election in Punjab and the third phase in Uttar Pradesh concluded around 6 pm on Sunday. Punjab voted in all 117 assembly constituencies and UP voted in 59 seats in the third phase of the elections. The districts where polling was held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba. In all, three former chief ministers are in the fray from both states: Parkash Singh Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh from Punjab, as well as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh. Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies. Meanwhile, in UP, the third phase will see Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav battling it out against BJP’s SP Singh Baghel for the Karhal Assembly seat. The BJP has fielded Union minister SP Singh Baghel from the seat. Polling on Sunday also sealed the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat. Polling in Punjab began at 8 am and continued till 6 pm. In Uttar Pradesh, the polling took place between 7 am and 6 pm. The counting will take place on March 10.Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: Dry Days In THESE Places As Model Code of Conduct Comes Into Force In UP, Punjab