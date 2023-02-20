Top Recommended Stories

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 20: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Updated: February 20, 2023 9:25 AM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 20: The Enforcement Directorate today conducted searches at more than a dozen locations in Chhattishgarh in a mining case, according to a report by news agency ANI. The places searched include residential and office premises of various Congress leaders. Meanwhile, at least 24 people were killed due to flooding and landslides because of heavy rains in coastal areas of southeast Brazil and rescue operation was underway, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Live Updates

  • 9:45 AM IST

    Landslides in J&K leave several homes damaged

  • 9:19 AM IST

    ED raids properties, offices linked to Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh | The Enforcement Directorate today conducted searches at more than a dozen locations in Chhattishgarh in a mining case. The places searched include residential and office premises of various Congress leaders.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Indian Air Travel is now at 85 per cent of 2019 level, says IATA | Indian domestic air travel has significantly improved as it touched 85.7 per cent of pre-covid 2019 levels in the year 2022, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

  • 7:27 AM IST

    24 Dead In Brazil Due to Flooding And Landslides | At least 24 people were killed due to flooding and landslides because of heavy rains in coastal areas of southeast Brazil.

