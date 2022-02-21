Breaking News Updates February 21, 2022: Amid the ongoing UP Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its campaigning for the remaining phases of polls with senior leaders of the party scheduled to visit the state to hold poll campaigns starting February 22. Amit Shah will hold roadshows on February 22 in the Raniganj, in Koraon, and in the western, northern, and southern parts of Prayagraj. JP Nadda will be campaigning in Prayagraj’s western, North and South parts of the metropolis on February 22, Kunda and Prayagraj (Gangapar) assembly of Phulpur on February 23 in and Varanasi North, Sewapuri, and Mirzapur Nagar on March 2. Rajnath Singh is supposed to campaign on February 24 in Malhani and Badlapur of Jaunpur district, Jangipur district of Ghazipur, and Gyanpur in Bhadohi district, Shivpur in Varanasi, and Chakia assembly of Chandauli district on March 4. Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to visit on February 22, 23, and March 2 in different districts of Kashi. On February 21, Smriti Irani has a program in Karchana of Yamunapar district, Prayagraj Metropolitan West of Prayagraj, and Isauli Vidhan Sabha of Sultanpur district. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Ukraine Crisis: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Calls for Immediate Ceasefire