Breaking News Updates February 21, 2022: Amid the ongoing UP Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its campaigning for the remaining phases of polls with senior leaders of the party scheduled to visit the state to hold poll campaigns starting February 22. Amit Shah will hold roadshows on February 22 in the Raniganj, in Koraon, and in the western, northern, and southern parts of Prayagraj. JP Nadda will be campaigning in Prayagraj’s western, North and South parts of the metropolis on February 22, Kunda and Prayagraj (Gangapar) assembly of Phulpur on February 23 in and Varanasi North, Sewapuri, and Mirzapur Nagar on March 2. Rajnath Singh is supposed to campaign on February 24 in Malhani and Badlapur of Jaunpur district, Jangipur district of Ghazipur, and Gyanpur in Bhadohi district, Shivpur in Varanasi, and Chakia assembly of Chandauli district on March 4. Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to visit on February 22, 23, and March 2 in different districts of Kashi. On February 21, Smriti Irani has a program in Karchana of Yamunapar district, Prayagraj Metropolitan West of Prayagraj, and Isauli Vidhan Sabha of Sultanpur district. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Ukraine Crisis: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Calls for Immediate Ceasefire 

  • 12:07 AM IST

  • 11:03 PM IST

    Ukraine Crisis: Russian President Viladimir Putin to make televised address ‘soon’: state media, reports AFP

  • 11:01 PM IST

    Ukrainian civilian killed in frontline shelling: officials, reports AFP

  • 10:14 PM IST

    Harsha, Bajrang Dal activist murder case | We have requested the DC to impose a curfew starting tonight till tomorrow morning. Everything is peaceful after the procession ended. The total deployment of police forces will be more than 500 in number: Laxmi Prasad BM, SP Shivamogga

  • 9:42 PM IST

    COVID-19 | Delhi reports 360 new cases, 4 deaths, and 706 recoveries. Positivity rate 0.94%

  • 9:07 PM IST

    India rejects harassment allegations of journalist Rana Ayyub as ‘baseless, unwarranted’

  • 9:03 PM IST

    Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate interrogates Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew Alishah Parkar, in connection with a money laundering case.

  • 8:13 PM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today met Florence Parly, France Minister for the Armed Forces as the two discussed contemporary developments and affirmed the commitment to cooperate on new and emerging security challenges.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    Karnataka Reports 679 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths; Active Case Tally At 11,360

  • 7:32 PM IST

    Haryana | A conflict between 2 groups in Nagal village escalated into a clash, resulting in injuries of 9-10 people who’ve been admitted to hospital. Case to be filed on basis of further statements. Current situation’s tense but in control; forces deployed: Yamunanagar DSP Rajat Gulia