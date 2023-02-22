Home

News

India

LIVE | Ukraine Will Never Be A Victory For Russia, Says Biden in Warsaw

live

LIVE | Ukraine Will Never Be A Victory For Russia, Says Biden in Warsaw

Breaking LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Feb 22: The win over Ukraine in the war will never be a ‘victory’ for Russia, United States President Joe Biden said on Tuesday in Poland after making a surprise visit to Kyiv, just a few days ahead of the anniversary of the conflict. “A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to erase the people’s love of liberty. Brutality will never grind down the will of the free. And Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never,” Biden said while addressing a crowd of thousands of people gathered outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw. “For free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness. You know, this has been an extraordinary year in every sense. Extraordinary brutality from Russian forces and mercenaries. They have committed depravities, crimes against humanity, without shame or compunction,” he added.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.