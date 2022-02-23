Breaking News Live Updates February 23: Nearly 242 Indian students returned safely to India at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport reunited with their parents after India started evacuation operations of Indian citizens living in Ukraine and its adjoining areas. India has deployed Dreamliner B-787 aircraft for carrying out this special operation under which flights were made operational from Kharkiv in Ukraine to New Delhi. This comes after India advised students and its citizens to leave that country temporarily. Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Kyiv has announced additional flights from Ukraine due to increased uncertainty and a rise in tension. “Additional flights are being organised. Four flights from Kyiv to Delhi to operate on Feb 25, Feb 27 and March 6, 20220,” said the ministry.Also Read - LIVE Multan Sultan vs Lahore Qalandars Qualifier Match Score: Mohammed Rizwan and Co. To Battle It Against Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore For Final

Stay tuned for live updates on major news from around the world on India.com. Also Read - Desi Groom Touches Brides Feet in Wedding Ceremony - Watch