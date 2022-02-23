Breaking News Live Updates February 23: Nearly 242 Indian students returned safely to India at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport reunited with their parents after India started evacuation operations of Indian citizens living in Ukraine and its adjoining areas. India has deployed Dreamliner B-787 aircraft for carrying out this special operation under which flights were made operational from Kharkiv in Ukraine to New Delhi. This comes after India advised students and its citizens to leave that country temporarily. Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Kyiv has announced additional flights from Ukraine due to increased uncertainty and a rise in tension. “Additional flights are being organised. Four flights from Kyiv to Delhi to operate on Feb 25, Feb 27 and March 6, 20220,” said the ministry.Also Read - LIVE Multan Sultan vs Lahore Qalandars Qualifier Match Score: Mohammed Rizwan and Co. To Battle It Against Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore For Final

Live Updates

  • 7:15 PM IST

    Mumbai | NCP leaders’ meeting at party president Sharad Pawar’s residence concludes

    Pawar had called a meeting after the arrest of party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, in a money laundering case today.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, expresses support after the arrest of NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

  • 7:06 PM IST

    MoS MEA Meenakashi Lekhi on ukrainerussiacrisis: India is in favour of rules-based order, peace should be maintained. All stakeholders should resort to talks to resolve differences

  • 7:05 PM IST

    “New US sanctions will meet ‘strong response’, ‘sensitive for the American side’,” AFP quotes Russia’s Foreign Ministry

  • 6:58 PM IST

    Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, BMC launched Electric Vehicle (EV) cell which will “accelerate EV transition towards sustainable mobility. It will will assist in creating a network of charging stations, supporting battery development.”

    (Source:Thackeray’s Twitter handle)

  • 6:50 PM IST

    update | Post the dismissal of petitions against the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, the Bombay High Court in its order said, “the film will release on February 25, without any hindrance.”

  • 6:44 PM IST

    Odisha | Devotees are no longer required to produce vaccination certificates or ID proofs for a visit to religious institutions in Bhubaneswar.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    I want to promise to the people of Manipur that if you elect us once again we will hold peace talks with Kuki tribal insurgents and will ensure that they join the mainstream: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Manipur’s Kangpokpi
    manipurelections2022

  • 5:59 PM IST

    Manish Sisodia gets additional PWD portfolio: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia allocated Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio in addition to the portfolios he is currently holding: Delhi Govt

  • 5:30 PM IST

    Mamata Banerjee on Anis Khan case: I’ll not allow anyone to create any disturbance in the state. Those who’re causing obstructions are committing an offense. I’ve told the police to take appropriate action. You can’t insult State Police in the name of CBI: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee