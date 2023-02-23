Home

Breaking News LIVE Updates: 5 Dead, No Survivors As Arkansas Plane Crashes

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 23: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 23: No passengers survived after the small, private twin-engine plane crashed in Pulaski County in Arkansas, The Arkansas Times reported. At least five people were killed when the twin-engine plane crashed around noon after departing nearby Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration, in a mail, stated that a twin-engine Beechcraft BE20 crashed with five passengers on board en route to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio. The crash site is a few miles from Clinton National Airport, Pulaski County Lieutenant Cody Burk said. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

