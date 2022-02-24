Breaking News Live Updates February 24, 2022: For the fifth time this month, Mumbai did not record any death related to Covid-19 on Wednesday. A total of 168 people, however, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to the civic body data, the city did not record any coronavirus death previously on February 15, 16, 17 and 20.The death toll remained unchanged at 16,690 while Mumbai’s total caseload climbed to 10,55,960, stated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its daily health bulletin. On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 135 cases and two deaths. The coronavirus recovery rate of Mumbai now stands at 98 per cent, while the case doubling rate has increased to 3,758, the bulletin stated. At present, there are no active containment zones or sealed buildings in the city, it added.Also Read - Tata vs Cyrus Mistry Case: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea Against Tata Group on March 9

Live Updates

  • 1:46 PM IST

    BJP only scared people: Aaditya Thackeray | “All promises and dreams remained just dreams. They became ‘jumla’. BJP only scared people. They say ‘ye khtare mein hai, wo khatre mein hai’. But nobody can be in danger,it’s Lord Ram’s land,” Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said in Domariyaganj.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    Serious Threat To Euro-Atlantic Security: NATO On Russia’s Ukraine Invasion | The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) called Russia to cease its military action immediately and “respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”. “I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country,” NATO said in statement.

  • 10:24 AM IST

  • 10:05 AM IST
    India reports 14,148 fresh COVID19 cases Today

    Active case: 1,48,359 (0.35%)
    Daily positivity rate: 1.22%
    Total recoveries: 4,22,19,896
    Death toll: 512924
    Recoveries: 30,009 in 24 hrs
    302 deaths in the last 24 hours
  • 10:04 AM IST

    Market Today | Sensex slips 1,428.34 points, currently at 55,803.72. Nifty at 16,647.00 currently, down by 413.35 points


    (This is an immediate opening, post the announcement of a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin)
  • 9:15 AM IST
    Russia alone responsible for death & destruction this attack will bring: Biden

    “Russia alone is responsible for the death & destruction this attack will bring. The US & its allies will respond in a united & decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable. Prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked & unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said.

    “I’ll be monitoring the situation from White House this evening & get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I’ll meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning… We’ll coordinate with our NATO allies,” he added.
  • 8:55 AM IST

    Russia’s Putin announces a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine, calls on Ukraine military to ‘lay down its arms’

  • 8:19 AM IST
    Ukraine shuts Airports

    On Wednesday night, the Ukrainian government closed airports in eastern Ukraine, establishing buffer zones for traffic controlled by Ukrainian authorities to avoid coming into potentially hazardous conflict with air traffic controlled by Russian authorities. Ukrainian pilots flying over Eastern Ukraine have been warned to be on the lookout for Russian authorities trying to take control of the airspace and to only recognise Ukraine’s controllers. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting is set to commence again amid the escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed powers.
  • 6:54 AM IST
    Over 50 tourists stranded at Sonamarg following heavy snowfall evacuated

    “People are requested not to venture out to higher reaches in view of inclement weather conditions and continuously heavy snowfall,” police said.
  • 6:52 AM IST
    US President Joe Biden announces sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    “I’ve directed my admin to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers,” reads the statement