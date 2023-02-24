Home

Breaking News LIVE Updates: At UNGA, 32 Abstain Including India From Vote On Resolution Over Ukraine

Breaking News LIVE Updates: At UNGA, 32 Abstain Including India From Vote On Resolution Over Ukraine

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 24: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 24

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 24: India has abstained from voting on resolution in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the need to reach comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. In a ‘historic voting,’ at the UNGA, countries condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The assembly demanded Moscow to withdraw from Kyiv “immediately,” with an appeal for the need to reach comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. In the assembly, 141 voted in favour of the resolution, 32 abstained, including China and India and seven voted against it. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

