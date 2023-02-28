Home

live

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 28: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 28: US Republican Party Presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday said that COVID likely came from a Chinese lab and asked to cut US aid to China. “COVID-19 likely came from a Chinese lab. Cut US aid. Not a cent to Communist China,” Haley tweeted. Haley recently said that if voted to power, she will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate the US. This includes China, Pakistan and other adversaries as “a strong America doesn’t pay off the bad guys”. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

