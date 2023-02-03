  • Home
  • Breaking News Highlights: Blinken Postpones China Trip Following Detection of Chinese Spy Balloon Over US
Breaking News Highlights: Blinken Postpones China Trip Following Detection of Chinese Spy Balloon Over US

Updated: February 3, 2023 11:24 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Breaking News Updates, February 3: The US is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over US airspace for a couple of days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm to people on the ground, officials said Thursday. The discovery of the balloon puts a further strain on US-China relations at a time of heightened tensions.

A senior defence official told Pentagon reporters that the US has “very high confidence” it is a Chinese high-altitude balloon and it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information.

  • 11:22 PM IST

    Updates to this LIVE Blog are closed now. Thanks for staying with us.

  • 11:22 PM IST

  • 10:42 PM IST

    Odisha DGP on the murder of Health minister Naba Das: We’ve requested Orissa HC to appoint a judge to monitor the probe. This is to ensure that no questions are raised about the probe. Some important clues discovered during probe. We’ve also taken action against minister’s PSO.

  • 10:01 PM IST

  • 9:46 PM IST

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has written to PM Modi after his meeting with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on the issue of their safety & security in the Kashmir Valley

  • 9:40 PM IST

    We had sought a firm commitment that Aditya Birla Group would run the company&bring necessary investments. Birlas have agreed&hence we’ve agreed to convert.We want India to be 3-player market plus BSNL&ensure healthy competition for consumers: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

  • 9:25 PM IST

  • 8:34 PM IST

    Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics & IT to Rajya Sabha in a written reply: As per information reported to and tracked by CERT-In, a total number of 6, 7 and 8 data breach incidents related to government organisations were observed during 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.

  • 8:25 PM IST

    There have been attempts from time to time to launch cyber-attacks on Indian cyberspace from both outside and within the country. As per CERT-In it detected & prevented 2,83,581, 4,32,057 and 3,24,620 malicious scans in 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively: Ashwini Vaishnaw

  • 8:10 PM IST

    US Food and Drug Administration has warned consumers “not to purchase or use EzriCare Artificial Tears due to potential contamination”. The eye drops are manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare Private Ltd.

Published Date: February 3, 2023 6:34 AM IST

Updated Date: February 3, 2023 11:24 PM IST