Home

News

India

Breaking News Highlights: Blinken Postpones China Trip Following Detection of Chinese Spy Balloon Over US

live

Breaking News Highlights: Blinken Postpones China Trip Following Detection of Chinese Spy Balloon Over US

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from India and around the world.

Breaking News Highlights, January 11

Breaking News Updates, February 3: The US is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over US airspace for a couple of days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm to people on the ground, officials said Thursday. The discovery of the balloon puts a further strain on US-China relations at a time of heightened tensions.

A senior defence official told Pentagon reporters that the US has “very high confidence” it is a Chinese high-altitude balloon and it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from India and around the world.

Load More