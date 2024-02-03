Top Recommended Stories

live

Breaking News LIVE: BJP MLA Shoots At Shinde Sena Leader At Police Station In Maharashtra

Breaking News Updates: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world. It is your gateway for all the latest updates.

Updated: February 3, 2024 7:11 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

breaking news
India.com breaking news

Breaking News Updates: MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad in Ulhasnagar on Friday night. The incident took place at Hill Line Police Station.

Trending Now

Breaking News: LIVE Updates

Live Updates

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.