Home

News

India

Breaking News Highlights: SC Gets Five New Judges, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Extends Best Wishes

live

Breaking News Highlights: SC Gets Five New Judges, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Extends Best Wishes

Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates from India and around the world.

Highlights

Breaking News Highlights, February 4: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the process of acquiring a Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA), which is to be manufactured in the country under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The MTA, to be used for various roles of a transport aircraft, would have a cargo carrying capacity of between 18 to 30 tonnes, the IAF said on Friday.

Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates from India and around the world.

Load More