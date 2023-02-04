  • Home
  Breaking News Highlights: SC Gets Five New Judges, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Extends Best Wishes
live

Breaking News Highlights: SC Gets Five New Judges, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Extends Best Wishes

Updated: February 4, 2023 11:13 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Breaking News Highlights: SC Gets Five New Judges, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Extends Best Wishes
Breaking News Highlights, February 4: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the process of acquiring a Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA), which is to be manufactured in the country under the 'Make in India' initiative. The MTA, to be used for various roles of a transport aircraft, would have a cargo carrying capacity of between 18 to 30 tonnes, the IAF said on Friday.

  • 11:11 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have been stopped

  • 10:27 PM IST

    SC gets five new Judges, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extends best wishes


  • 8:48 PM IST
    Odisha | Two labourers died and three sustained injuries in a gas pipeline explosion in Sunalati under Itamati Police limits, Nayagarh, today.
  • 8:13 PM IST
    Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das murder case | Accused former ASI Gopal Krishna Das remanded to further police custody of four days by Jharsuguda court. A special medical board has been constituted to study the mental health of the accused.
  • 7:19 PM IST

    Ankita Bhandari murder case | A report has been sent to the District Magistrate for confiscating property worth Rs 3.5 crores under the Gangster Act of Pulkit Arya, the main accused in the case: Shweta Choubey, SSP Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

  • 5:55 PM IST

    No case is big or small for courts: CJI DY Chandrachud

  • 4:16 PM IST

    Women who reached for the recruitment of Women Fire Brigade clashed with police in Mumbai, Maharashtra

  • 4:03 PM IST

    Islamabad will ask the secretive supreme leader of Afghanistan’s Taliban to rein in militants in Pakistan after a suicide bombing killed scores of police in a mosque, officials said Saturday.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    PM Modi Emerges Most Popular Global Leader In Survey

  • 2:41 PM IST

    Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s new helicopter factory is to be dedicated to the nation at Tumakuru, Karnataka by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 6. HAL would first start production of Light Utility Helicopters from this facility.

Published Date: February 4, 2023 6:30 AM IST

Updated Date: February 4, 2023 11:13 PM IST