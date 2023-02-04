Top Recommended Stories
live
Breaking News Highlights: SC Gets Five New Judges, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Extends Best Wishes
Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates from India and around the world.
Breaking News Highlights, February 4: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the process of acquiring a Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA), which is to be manufactured in the country under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The MTA, to be used for various roles of a transport aircraft, would have a cargo carrying capacity of between 18 to 30 tonnes, the IAF said on Friday.
Also Read:
Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates from India and around the world.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.