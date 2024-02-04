Breaking News LIVE: US President Joe Biden Wins Democratic Primary In South Carolina

Top Recommended Stories

Breaking News Updates: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world. It is your gateway for all the latest updates. 2 Brothers Among 3 Found Dead In Delhi House Under Suspicious Circumstances. US President Joe Biden has won the South Carolina Democratic primary.

Updated: February 4, 2024 7:44 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Breaking News LIVE: 2 Brothers Among 3 Found Dead In Delhi House Under Suspicious Circumstances

Breaking News Updates: Three people were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a room in the national capital’s Dabri area on Saturday night. According to DCP Ankit Kumar, two of the victims were brothers who used to run a roadside shop. Further investigation is underway. In Lucknow, a fire broke out in a three-storey residential building late on Saturday night. According to fire department officials, the fire occurred in the parking lot of the building situated at Raja Bazar intersection within the limits of Chowk Police Station. US President Joe Biden has won the South Carolina Democratic primary. President Biden said that he will make Donald Trump a “loser” in November’s election.

Breaking News: LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • Feb 4, 2024 7:43 AM IST

    Delhi Weather Update: Flight operations affected due to bad weather at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

  • Feb 4, 2024 7:24 AM IST

    Fire broke out at a factory in Narayanpur of Malda district in West Bengal

  • Feb 4, 2024 7:21 AM IST

    U.S. President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Democratic primary

    U.S. President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Democratic primary — the first officially sanctioned race of the party’s nominating season — with early returns showing him dominating two other candidates, according to Edison Research projections, reports Reuters

  • Feb 4, 2024 7:19 AM IST

    Russia says death toll in Ukrainian attack on occupied city of Lysychansk rises to 15.

  • Feb 4, 2024 7:18 AM IST

    The US launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for a deadly attack on US troops, reports Reuters

  • Feb 4, 2024 6:27 AM IST

    At least 46 people were killed in forest fires in central Chile, reports Reuters

  • Feb 4, 2024 6:26 AM IST

    A Fire broke out at a parking lot in Raja Bazar intersection in Lucknow; several vehicles were damaged.


  • Feb 4, 2024 6:24 AM IST

    2 Brothers Among 3 Found Dead In Delhi House Under Suspicious Circumstances

