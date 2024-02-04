live

Breaking News LIVE: US President Joe Biden Wins Democratic Primary In South Carolina

Breaking News Updates: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world. It is your gateway for all the latest updates. 2 Brothers Among 3 Found Dead In Delhi House Under Suspicious Circumstances. US President Joe Biden has won the South Carolina Democratic primary.

Breaking News LIVE: 2 Brothers Among 3 Found Dead In Delhi House Under Suspicious Circumstances

Breaking News Updates: Three people were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a room in the national capital’s Dabri area on Saturday night. According to DCP Ankit Kumar, two of the victims were brothers who used to run a roadside shop. Further investigation is underway. In Lucknow, a fire broke out in a three-storey residential building late on Saturday night. According to fire department officials, the fire occurred in the parking lot of the building situated at Raja Bazar intersection within the limits of Chowk Police Station. US President Joe Biden has won the South Carolina Democratic primary. President Biden said that he will make Donald Trump a “loser” in November’s election.

