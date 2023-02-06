Home

News

India

Breaking News Highlights: Nepal Plane Tragedy: Probing Committee Finds Fault In Engine Behind Yeti Airlines Crash

live

Breaking News Highlights: Nepal Plane Tragedy: Probing Committee Finds Fault In Engine Behind Yeti Airlines Crash

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from India and around the world.

Breaking News Highlights, February 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru. The India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru will be held from February 6-8 and is aimed to showcase the country’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

“As India’s first comprehensive energy event, covering the entire value chain in its year of G20 presidency, IEW 2023 is a key discussion platform in the G20 calendar,” said Hardeep Puri, Petroleum Minister at India Energy Week.

The event is expected to bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents, an official release said.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from India and around the world.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.