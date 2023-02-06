Top Recommended Stories

Breaking News Highlights: Nepal Plane Tragedy: Probing Committee Finds Fault In Engine Behind Yeti Airlines Crash

Updated: February 6, 2023 11:27 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Breaking News Highlights, February 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru. The India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru will be held from February 6-8 and is aimed to showcase the country’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

“As India’s first comprehensive energy event, covering the entire value chain in its year of G20 presidency, IEW 2023 is a key discussion platform in the G20 calendar,” said Hardeep Puri, Petroleum Minister at India Energy Week.

The event is expected to bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents, an official release said.

Live Updates

  • 11:26 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been stopped

  • 10:43 PM IST

    Nepal plane tragedy: Probing committee finds fault in engine behind Yeti Airlines crash

  • 10:01 PM IST

    Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri to be sworn in as an additional judge of the Madras High Court judge tomorrow.

  • 7:33 PM IST

    Toll rises over 1,900 for quake-hit Turkey, Syria

  • 6:00 PM IST

    Turkey quake tremors felt as far away as Greenland: Danish geological institute

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Supreme Court issues notice to respondents on a petition filed by a woman in same-sex relationship challenging Kerala HC order directing her partner to attend counselling sessions.
    Supreme Court stays further proceedings in Kerala HC order till the next date of hearing

  • 4:27 PM IST

    BJP weaponised their brute majority to bulldoze constitution of the country, they’ve weaponised media to crush voice of dissent & judiciary as well: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

  • 3:21 PM IST

    Crores Of People Have Come Out Of Poverty And Entered Middle Class: PM Narendra Modi

  • 1:57 PM IST

    MCD House adjourned for 3rd time without electing Delhi mayor

  • 1:56 PM IST

    Air Vistara fined Rs 70 lakh for not operating mandated UDAN flights in northeast

Published Date: February 6, 2023 6:28 AM IST

Updated Date: February 6, 2023 11:27 PM IST

