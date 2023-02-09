Top Recommended Stories

  • Breaking News LIVE Updates: Death Toll In Turkey-Syria Earthquake Crosses 15,000
Breaking News LIVE Updates: Death Toll In Turkey-Syria Earthquake Crosses 15,000

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Updated: February 9, 2023 7:46 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Earthquakees: state emergency declared for 3 month in quakes hit Turkey by President Erdogan, Death Toll beyond 5000
(Photo: AFP)

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 9: The death toll from the earthquake that jolted Turkey and Syria is now at least 15,383 people, according to a report by news agency ANI. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday visited the especially hard-hit Hatay province, where more than 3,300 people died and entire neighborhoods were destroyed. Residents there have criticized the government’s efforts, saying rescuers were slow to arrive. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Live Updates

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Pakistani Drone Spotted Near IB Punjab’s Gurdaspur

  • 10:35 AM IST

    Income Tax raid continues at JD(U) MLC Radha Charan Sah’s home

  • 9:38 AM IST

    Budget Session 2023: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

  • 8:57 AM IST

    Operation Dost shows friendship between India and Turkey: Turkish Envoy Firat Sunel | Turkey’s Ambassador to India Firat Sunel has said that ‘Operation Dost’ is a “very important operation” and demonstrates the friendship between the two nations. Operation Dost is a symbolic operation. It already proves that we are friends. We have to deepen our relations,” Sunel said.

  • 7:48 AM IST

    Turkish President Erdogan admits ‘shortcomings’ as death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake crosses 15,000 | “Of course, there are shortcomings. The conditions are obvious. It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster. We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for,” CNN quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying.

  • 7:35 AM IST

    Search and rescue operation by NDRF teams underway in Turkey after earthquake

  • 7:19 AM IST

    Death Toll In Turkey-Syria Earthquake Crosses 15,000 | The death toll from the earthquake that jolted Turkey and Syria has surpassed 15,000, news agency ANI reported.

Published Date: February 9, 2023 7:19 AM IST

Updated Date: February 9, 2023 7:46 AM IST

