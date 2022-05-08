Breaking News LIVE May 8: Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations. Ukraine announced that all women, children and older adults had been evacuated from the mill, a key Russian war objective. In a sign of the unexpectedly effective defense that has sustained the fighting into its 11th week, Ukraine’s military flattened Russian positions on a Black Sea island that was captured in the war’s first days and has become a symbol of resistance. Western military analysts also said a Ukrainian counteroffensive was advancing around the nation’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, even as it remained a key target of Russian shelling. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - US Provided Intelligence That Helped Ukraine Sink Moskva, Russia's Flagship Black Sea Missile Cruiser: Report