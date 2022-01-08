Breaking News Live Updates January 8, 2022: Amid the rapid surge in coronavirus cases and increased risk of Omicron infection in India, several states across the country have imposed stricter curbs to contain the viral infection. Many states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Odisha, and Assam have imposed either curfews or renewed safety restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. While Delhi an Karnataka is preparing for a 55-hour weekend curfew from 10 pm on Friday. Mumbai is mulling over the same as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to review the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray later in the evening. India, yesterday, recorded above one lakh positive cases after 214 days, taking the total reported caseload to 3,52,26,386. This includes 3,007 Omicron cases reported from 27 states and UTs, according to data from the union health ministry data.Also Read - Uttarakhand Becomes 1st Poll-Bound State To Ban Political Rallies, Protests Over Covid Spread. Details Here